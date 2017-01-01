*Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman opted not to hold his weekly news conference Wednesday.

“I’m just going to make sure people — it’s a privilege to have me up there,” Sherman told reporters at his locker. “You’re going to miss me when I’m gone.”

Last week, Sherman told a reporter he would ruin his career and have his credential revoked, following an outburst against the Los Angeles Rams. ESPN.com reports that his initial outburst was “directed toward coach Pete Carroll and offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell in Week 15, after the Seahawks elected to pass from the Los Angeles 1-yard line.”

Carroll was expecting Sherman to apologize at his news conference, but the star player said he had no regrets about what happened.

“I thought he would,” Carroll said. “I thought he would more than he did. That’s it.”

Asked about disciplining Sherman, Carroll said it would be handled internally.

Sherman was asked Wednesday if he had been punished: “Did you see me get punished?” he said. “Did you ask the coach? What’d he say?”

When told that Carroll said it had been handled internally, Sherman said, “So, cool.”

Carroll said a special team meeting was held to address whether the Sherman situation was a distraction entering Saturday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals. Seattle ended up losing 34-31.

“It may have been, but we met Wednesday and had a special meeting Wednesday to make sure that we were moving ahead and moving forward,” Carroll said. “And we did that. And it wasn’t even a factor.”

Sherman downplayed the significance of the team meeting.

“It was good,” he said. “We just talked about the mood of the team, just guys coming together. We have a kumbaya meeting just about every year. It happens every year at different times. The Super Bowl year, it happened after Miami. The year after, it happened, I think there was some kind of big locker room deal that we had, and it happened after that. The other year, we traded Percy [Harvin]. It happened after that. Every year it happens.”