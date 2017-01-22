*Ticketmaster.com has started selling tickets to the most anticipated “Super Comedy Bowl Explosion” event in 2017. The “Super Comedy Bowl” will take place on Wednesday, February 1st, 2017.

This exciting event, which will also act as a fundraiser, will be hosted at Texas Southern University’s HP&E Arena and tickets start as low as $55.

The laugh out loud event will also be hosted by Rickey Smiley of “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show”, which is the number one syndicated hip-hop radio morning show in the country. Other performers scheduled to perform include Earthquake, Michael Blackson, Tony Roberts, Billy Sorrells and popular local Houston comedian, Ali Siddiq.

The public is encouraged to purchase their tickets early before the event sells out, which it is expected to do. The event has limited sponsorship opportunities available with major local and national “Brand Recognition” opportunities.

ThinkZILLA PR & Consulting Group is requesting all interested members of the press to submit credentials now as qualified interview requests and media tickets are limited and are based on a first-requested basis. Interested sponsors should also contact ThinkZILLA immediately to discuss co-branding opportunities.

Radio One and Houston Forward Times Newspaper are official media partners for the “Super Comedy Bowl Explosion”. The HP&E Arena address is 3100 Cleburne St (located at corner of Wheeler & Ennis Sts.), Houston, TX 77004. Tickets may be purchased online at http://tinyurl.com/z4ykzy9 or CHARGE by phone 1-800-745-3000.

Tickets will also be available at Houston Forward Times and all She’s Happy Hair Locations as of January 20th!

For sponsorship or additional information, visit www.vipcomedyevents.com. Rickey Smiley is hosting the “Comedy Bowl” which will benefit the Mack Performing Arts Collective (MPAC) and Texas Southern University for student scholarships. The event will feature the best-of-the-best in the comedy world.

