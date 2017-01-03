*The funeral for comedian Ricky Harris who died the day after Christmas was earlier today and unfortunately, things went very left.

“I can’t believe they’re fighting at a funeral!,” actress/comedian Sherri Shepherd could be heard saying in the background as she recorded from the outside of the funeral home.

According to reports, Snoop Dogg‘s bodyguard had to take down some dude who was flipping out and being totally disrespectful during the funeral.

Snoop as well as Shepherd, along with family and friends, gathered Tuesday in Long Beach, CA to honor Ricky, who reportedly died from a heart attack.

According to Shepherd, someone inside the funeral home went after Snoop Dogg (who was a childhood friend of Harris’s) and Snoop’s bodyguard tackled him.

“It’s so disrespectful. So disrespectful to his memory,” Shepherd said in her video outside the service and was clearly shaken up after the fight. Watch it up top.

Shepherd later posted a second video via Twitter, along with the caption, “Everything is fine.”

Everything is fine https://t.co/LJdhhb3fv1 — Sherri Shepherd (@SherriEShepherd) January 3, 2017

No arrests were made ’cause by the time the cops got there, all the participants in the fisticuffs were gone.