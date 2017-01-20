*Tim Story has been tapped to direct New Line’s reboot of “Shaft,” the 1971 blaxploitation classic starring Richard Roundtree as Harlem private detective John Shaft.

The script will be written by “Black-ish” creator Kenya Barris and “Goldbergs” executive producer Alex Barnow.

Gordon Parks directed the original, which saw Shaft searching for a missing girl.

An update in 2000 was helmed by John Singleton and starred Samuel L. Jackson as John Shaft’s nephew.

The plot of Tim Story’s upcoming version is being kept under wraps. Barris will produce, along with John Davis and Ira Napoliello.

Story, whose feature credits include “Fantastic Four,” “Think Like a Man” and the “Ride Along” franchise, is set to helm Jamie Foxx’s Showtime series “White Famous,” as well as a feature based on the popular children’s book, “Corduroy,” and the third “Ride Along” movie.