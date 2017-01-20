*About 100 police officers in riot gear are using pepper spray on Donald Trump protesters who have smashed windows and the glass of at least one bus shelter near Franklin Square in D.C. – a stone’s throw from the National Mall where Trump’s inauguration is taking place.

Officers have also used tear gas to try to quell the disturbance, according to reports.

You can taste the “pepper spray” in the air #Inauguration pic.twitter.com/Dg3EWfkYJX — Mark Segraves (@SegravesNBC4) January 20, 2017

The crowd of 100 to 200 protesters, mostly dressed in black, have thrown newspaper boxes in an attempt to block police and have smashed windows of cars, police cruisers and businesses in the area, reports NBC4. As officers tried to surround them, protesters hurled rocks and bottles at them.

Earlier Friday, dozens of protesters lined up at the entrance to a seating area on the West Front of the Capitol, holding signs that said “Free Palestine” and “Let Freedom ring.”

Some protesters wore orange jumpsuits with black hoods over their faces – showing their disapproval of the U.S. detention facility at Guantanamo Bay.

Another group of about 10 protesters tied themselves together to block an entrance for ticket holders at 10th and E streets NW. As they sat on the ground, a larger group cheered them on, chanting phrases like, “We won’t be silent.”