Robin Givens, Jordin Sparks and former NFL running back-turned-analyst LaDainian Tomlinson will star in an upcoming faith-based movie based on the country song "Bless the Broken Road."

The lyrics tell of a person finding love after making a series or poor decisions. In the drama, officially titled “God Bless the Broken Road,” a widow struggling to raise her daughter after losing her husband to war in Afghanistan.

Below, more details of the plot via the film’s Facebook page:

Amber’s dreams of an ideal life with her perfect family shatter when she loses her husband to the war. Suddenly, she is a single mother to her daughter Bree, and struggling to save their home from foreclosure. As her life slowly spirals out of control, Amber almost loses everything she holds dear – including her faith. In the midst of her troubles she finds herself drawn to Cody, an up-and-coming race car driver, who challenges what little is left of the plans she has. Can she find the faith she needs to trust God to lead her down the broken road of her life?

Givens and Sparks will play Amber’s close friends, Karena and Bridgette, respectively.

Tomlinson will make his feature-film acting debut as a pastor trying to help the fallen soldier’s mom, played by the film’s star, Lindsay Pulsipher, and a disabled war veteran, played by Arthur Cartwright.

Kim Delaney and Madeline Carroll also star.

The movie, directed by Harold Cronk, is due in Feb. 2017.

The song “Bless the Broken Road,” written by Marcus Hummon, Bobby Boyd and Jeff Hanna, was first recorded by the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band for their 1994 “Acoustic” album, and became a hit in 2004 for Rascal Flatts, earning the group a Grammy Award for best country song and five weeks at No. 1 on the Hot Country Singles & Tracks charts.

