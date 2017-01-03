*A private meeting took place on Dec. 27 between the Radio City Rockettes and their Madison Square Garden boss over the group’s performance slot at Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration, which many have protested since it was first announced weeks ago.

Marie Claire somehow obtained audio of the meeting between the dancers and James Dolan, the executive chairman of the Madison Square Garden Co., which owns the Rockettes.

According to the magazine, Dolan defended his decision to send the Rockettes to D.C., calling the inauguration a “great national event,” but adding that it didn’t mean that the Rockettes support Trump.

At one point, according to Marie Claire, Dolan spoke of the need to tolerate differing opinion from those who backed Trump. One dancer asked him, “I mean, it just sounds like you’re asking us to be tolerant of intolerance.”

“Yeah, in a way, I guess we are doing that,” Dolan allegedly replied. “What other choices do we have? What else would you suggest?”

He also addressed the complaint that performing at the inauguration would hurt the Rockettes brand.

“A good portion of people voted for this person,” he said. “Hopefully they will like our brand. If 1% of 1% of them come to our show, we’re going to do great.”

After Marie Claire posted its story, The Madison Square Garden Co. called out the magazine and its decision to publish the leaked audio in a statement from the company’s chief communications officer, Barry Watkins.

“This is one person who continues to attempt to represent the entire team of Rockettes,” Watkins said. “This time it’s in a story that is the result of an unauthorized recording that violated the confidentiality of all of her sister Rockettes. While Mr. Dolan stands behind everything he said during the meeting, no one in that room believed they were speaking publicly. Everyone in the meeting had the chance to speak their mind in a safe setting, and many did. Her secret recording was deceitful and cowardly and has betrayed all of her fellow Rockettes. Posting this story is beneath the ethical standards of Hearst. We are deeply disappointed in their decision to post this story.”

After the announcement was made that the Rockettes would perform at the inaugural, and at least one lamented on social media that they would be fired if they opted out, their union and the Madison Square Garden Co. clarified that attendance was not mandatory.