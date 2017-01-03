*Several celebrities have come together with a video plea to members of Congress in the wake of Donald Trump’s impending presidency.

Sally Field, Jeffrey Wright, Lea DeLaria, Keegan-Michael Key, Rosie Perez, Steve Buscemi and Janet Mock are among the participants in a new video titled “#StandUPForUS,” directed by documentarian Liz Garbus (“What Happened, Miss Simone?”).

The group addresses members of Congress, saying that the majority of Americans, regardless of who they voted for, did not vote for racism, sexism or xenophobia.

“To the extent that Trump pursues racist, sexist, anti-immigrant, anti-worker, anti-Muslim, anti-Semitic, anti-environmental policies, we demand that you vigorously oppose him,” says the cast of actors, faith leaders and activists. “We demand that you block nominees who threaten the rights of women, the LGBT community, people of color, immigrants and the poor.”

The video is produced by Humanity for Progress, the organization formerly known as Humanity for Hillary.

Viewers are asked to email the video to members of Congress, as well as to sign a petition on MoveOn.org.

“After Trump’s surprise victory in November, many of us were angry, scared and searching for a path forward that would safeguard our collective values as diverse Americans,” said Garbus in a statement accompanying the video’s release. “We need our elected officials to stand up for us and have our backs and use their congressional powers to resist change that could reverse decades of progress and growth. We know the majority of the American people, regardless of who they voted for, do not want a regime that permits hate and monied interests to run rampant.”

Watch the video below: