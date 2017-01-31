*ESPN anchor Sage Steele is being slammed on social media for venting about missing her flight because of airport immigration protesters.

Steele posted a photo on Instagram over the weekend of protesters at Los Angeles International Airport speaking out against 45’s (Donald Trump) order to temporarily suspend immigration from seven Muslim majority nations.

In the caption, she noted that she and other passengers had to drag luggage nearly 2 miles to get to the airport, only to still miss their flights. She writes that she loves seeing people exercise their right to protest, but was saddened “to see the joy on their faces knowing that they were successful in disrupting so many people’s travel plans.”

Peep some of the responses below to her “insensitive” comments:

@sagesteele As a volunteer attorney who helped reunite a family this past weekend your comments are stunning. Some things are bigger than u. — Natalie Camille (@nce1913) January 30, 2017

@sagesteele OMFG! We would march for YOU, too, if needed. Stop being selfish & get near to airport sooner so u don’t miss flight. — Tami McKnight (@TamiMcKnight12) January 30, 2017

@sagesteele Sorry human rights violations and families being destroyed got in your way. Did you get your espresso? — Kevin H (@KpHeaney) January 30, 2017

@sagesteele Just like the People who waited two+ years to get visas and we turned away at airports. Send your complaints to the White House. — wwalwyn (@wwalwyn) January 30, 2017

@sagesteele Delayed Flights vs Delayed Rights .. Seriously, this is the argument ? — Sharliq Grant (@SGofDaRuSH) January 30, 2017

Some fans came to Steele’s defense:

@KpHeaney Didnt she say she wasnt inconvenienced and it wasnt about her? I dont get why people keep saying she is complaining about herself. — Ted Johnson (@GlobalWorkforce) January 30, 2017

Steele defended her post in an exchange with Sportsnet New York anchor Taylor Rooks.

@sagesteele hey Sage..w/ all due respect..what types of protest do you prefer? The ‘disruption’ is the point of protest. — Taylor Rooks (@TaylorRooks) January 30, 2017

@TaylorRooks has nothing to do w what I “prefer”. Comical to see the process used to determine when it’s “ok” to disrupt. It wasn’t… — Sage Steele (@sagesteele) January 30, 2017