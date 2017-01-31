social media backlash

*ESPN anchor Sage Steele is being slammed on social media for venting about missing her flight because of airport immigration protesters.

Steele posted a photo on Instagram over the weekend of protesters at Los Angeles International Airport speaking out against 45’s (Donald Trump) order to temporarily suspend immigration from seven Muslim majority nations.

In the caption, she noted that she and other passengers had to drag luggage nearly 2 miles to get to the airport, only to still miss their flights. She writes that she loves seeing people exercise their right to protest, but was saddened “to see the joy on their faces knowing that they were successful in disrupting so many people’s travel plans.”

Peep some of the responses below to her “insensitive” comments:

Some fans came to Steele’s defense:

Steele defended her post in an exchange with Sportsnet New York anchor Taylor Rooks.

 





