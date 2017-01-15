*Sasha Obama may have been MIA at her father’s going away address in Chicago last week because she had to stay home and study for a test.

Well, that was last week. This week … or this weekend in particular, the books are history and its vacation time for Sasha!

The youngest daughter of President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama was spotted on Miami Beach. Wearing a black bikini, 15-year-old Sasha was joined by a few friends and White House. security.

Among Sasha’s buddies was Maisy Biden, Vice President Joe Biden’s granddaughter. Maisy and Sasha’s friendship has been well-documented throughout their fathers’ time in the White House, with the pair playing basketball and soccer together often, according to Us magazine.

Check out some more snaps via the Gram:



Style Popper 👌🏽🚀 A photo posted by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Jan 15, 2017 at 6:17am PST



Golden ebony flakes #trillionaire #yvesolivier #businesswoman #beach #crush #montréal #rocnation #sashaobama A photo posted by Sean Emeka Carter (@nnamdi032001) on Jan 14, 2017 at 9:44pm PST



#Spotted: #SashaObama soaks up the sun with #MaisyBiden in Miami after missing dad's farewell speech. A photo posted by TheMVTO (@themvto) on Jan 15, 2017 at 7:20am PST