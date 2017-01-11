*Hold up. Wait a minute. Where in the world was Sasha?!

When folks didn’t see Sasha Obama at her father’s farewell event Tuesday evening the internet freaked out.

As President Obama gave an emotional farewell address to the nation from Chicago, cameras cut to familiar faces in the front row.

There was Vice President Biden, Malia Obama, Michelle Obama, Michelle’s mama, but NO Sasha! Why, why, why was Sasha not there?

Well, there hasn’t been an official statement on the matter, but CBS News’ Mark Knoller tweeted out that a White House official confirmed the reason Sasha was unable to attend the event was because she had a test at school on Wednesday morning back in DC, and couldn’t fly out to Chicago without getting back home ridiculously late.

Where was Sasha? WH Official says she stayed back in DC tonight because she has an exam at school tomorrow morning. — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) January 11, 2017

Now wait a minute. That makes too much sense and not as much fun as the guessing going on via social media as to Sasha’s real whereabouts. 🙂

But for real, where is Sasha Obama? pic.twitter.com/NmxOXkBBqp — Tammi LaTela (@TLaTela) January 11, 2017

Where is Sasha you ask? That child is in her bed sleeping, she has school in the morning. Y’all know Michelle doesn’t play lol — Itsloudinsidemyhead (@itsShirleyBIH) January 11, 2017

to those asking “where is Sasha” she probably at the White House setting home alone traps for Trump 😂 #imdown lol #ObamaFarewell — CB Imprintz (@CBImprintz) January 11, 2017