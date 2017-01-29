*Sunday night (01-29-17) the 2017 SAG Awards went down in Los Angeles at the Shrine Auditorium. The annual event honors films, TV shows and performers for their work over the past year.

The biggest surprise of the night was the cast of “Hidden Figures” beating out the ensemble casts of “Fences,” “Moonlight,” and “Manchester by the Sea” to win the best ensemble award.

Below is the FULL list of winners.

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Denzel Washington, “Fences” (WINNER)

Casey Affleck, “Manchester by the Sea”

Andrew Garfield, “Hacksaw Ridge”

Ryan Gosling, “La La Land”

Viggo Mortensen, “Captain Fantastic”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Emma Stone, “La La Land” (WINNER)

Amy Adams, “Arrival”

Emily Blunt, “The Girl on the Train”

Natalie Portman, “Jackie”

Meryl Streep, “Florence Foster Jenkins”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Mahershala Ali, “Moonlight” (WINNER)

Jeff Bridges, “Hell or High Water”

Hugh Grant, “Florence Foster Jenkins”

Lucas Hedges, “Manchester by the Sea”

Dev Patel, “Lion”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Viola Davis, “Fences” (WINNER)

Naomie Harris, “Moonlight”

Nicole Kidman, “Lion”

Octavia Spencer, “Hidden Figures”

Michelle Williams, “Manchester by the Sea”

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

“Hidden Figures” (WINNER)

“Captain Fantastic”

“Fences”

“Manchester by the Sea”

“Moonlight”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

Bryan Cranston, “All the Way” (WINNER)

Riz Ahmed, “The Night Of”

Sterling K. Brown, “The People v. O.J. Simpson”

John Turturro, “The Night Of”

Courtney B. Vance, “The People v. O.J. Simpson”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

Sarah Paulson, “The People v. O.J. Simpson” (WINNER)

Bryce Dallas Howard, “Black Mirror”

Felicity Huffman, “American Crime”

Audra McDonald, “Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill”

Kerry Washington, “Confirmation”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

John Lithgow, “The Crown” (WINNER)

Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”

Peter Dinklage, “Game of Thrones”

Rami Malek, “Mr. Robot”

Kevin Spacey, “House of Cards”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Claire Foy, “The Crown” (WINNER)

Millie Bobby Brown, “Stranger Things”

Thandie Newton, “Westworld”

Winona Ryder, “Stranger Things”

Robin Wright, “House of Cards”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

William H. Macy, “Shameless” (WINNER)

Anthony Anderson, “Black-ish”

Tituss Burgess, “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”

Ty Burrell, “Modern Family”

Jeffrey Tambor, “Transparent”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep” (WINNER)

Uzo Aduba, “Orange is the New Black”

Jane Fonda, “Grace and Frankie”

Ellie Kemper, “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”

Lily Tomlin, “Grace and Frankie”

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

“Stranger Things” (WINNER)

“The Crown”

“Downton Abbey”

“Game of Thrones”

“Westworld”

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

“Orange is the New Black” (WINNER)

“The Big Bang Theory”

“Black-ish”

“Modern Family”

“Veep”

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series

“Game of Thrones” (WINNER)

“Marvel’s Daredevil”

“Marvel’s Luke Cage”

“The Walking Dead”

“Westworld”

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

“Hacksaw Ridge” (WINNER)

“Captain America: Civil War”

“Doctor Strange”

“Jason Bourne”

“Nocturnal Animals”