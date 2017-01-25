US President Donald Trump displays one of five executive orders he signed related to the oil pipeline industry in the oval office of the White House January 24, 2017 in Washington, DC.

*A Secret Service agent for President Trump is being investigated after going against protocol and expressing her discontent over having to guard him.

According to TMZ, a senior agent from the Denver field office went on a Facebook rant that has since been deleted, confessing she was a Hillary Clinton supporter and would take jail over a bullet for the new POTUS.

This world has changed and I have changed,” the agent reportedly wrote. “And I would take jail time over a bullet or an endorsement for what I believe to be disaster to this country and the strong and amazing women and minorities who reside here. Hatch Act be damned. I am with Her.”

An investigation has been launched because Secret Service agents who publicly air their political beliefs are in violation of federal law.





