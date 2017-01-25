*A Secret Service agent for President Trump is being investigated after going against protocol and expressing her discontent over having to guard him.

According to TMZ, a senior agent from the Denver field office went on a Facebook rant that has since been deleted, confessing she was a Hillary Clinton supporter and would take jail over a bullet for the new POTUS.

This world has changed and I have changed,” the agent reportedly wrote. “And I would take jail time over a bullet or an endorsement for what I believe to be disaster to this country and the strong and amazing women and minorities who reside here. Hatch Act be damned. I am with Her.”

An investigation has been launched because Secret Service agents who publicly air their political beliefs are in violation of federal law.