Many of you may be too young to remember how, in 1969, serial killer Charles Manson shook the core of the United States of America when he and a band of young, misguided, and vulnerable individuals went on a killing spree.

I was but a child, yet I remember it well. For what was ultimately a four night slaughter, Manson and his followers took the lives of nine innocent people.

The first night they went to the home of film director Roman Polanski and killed his pregnant wife, actress Sharon Tate, along with writer Wojciech Frykowski, coffee heiress Abigail Folger and celebrity hair stylist Jay Sebring.

Steven Parent, who was a friend of the family’s gardener, was also killed. And on the following night, Manson was said to be dissatisfied with the sloppiness of the job, so he went to the home of supermarket executive Leno LaBianca and killed him and his wife, Rosemary.

The murders were committed by Manson followers Tex Watson, Susan Atkins, Patricia Krenwinkel, and Leslie van Houten. And the group would eventually be arrested and indicted for the crimes.

I recall the entire country appeared to hold its breath in unison. And the horrendous event would go down in history as the Tate-LaBianca Murders.

