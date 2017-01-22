*Matchmaker Shae Primus believes Black women should stop excluding bisexual men from their dating options.

The certified matchmaker based in Atlanta says her company, Middleclass Matchmaker, seeks to connect single professionals looking for a partner, but she advises her clients to be open to exploring new possibilities.

One of the biggest challenges she has is getting Black women to step outside their comfort zone and open their mindset when dating. During a discussion on her company message board, Primus shocked members by suggesting women give bisexual men a chance.

“It’s unfair that many women have had same-sex experiences, but at the same time, they judge men who have experimented with the same sex. Even if a guy has had one experience, most women will totally write him off as undateable,” she said.

Primus noted how many of these women have gone through bisexual phases, but decided the lifestyle is not for them. Still, they expect a man to look pass this and marry them.

When it comes to men who have experienced same-sex relations, there’s a double standard and women tend to not be as forgiving. As a result, these men are forced to lie or simply give up dating women. Being a bisexual male is another strike on a woman’s list of potential partners.

“You can’t love people by qualifying standards; allow people to grow,” Primus suggests.

“You can meet a person today who is struggling financially trying to get their life back together and by the end of the year they are up and rolling. Guess what? You just missed out on a great guy,” she added. “When you help someone build, it teaches you and builds your character, and it also means the man will have loyalty to you. You get the chance to grow together.”

The matchmaker references Barack and Michelle Obama, along with Denzel and Pauletta Washington as examples of great love affairs.

“In both of those situations the husband talks about the wife being with them when they had nothing, yet we don’t want the beginning stages of those that #relationshipgoals,” Primus laughs.