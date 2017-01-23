Shalaja Swimwear Announces 2017 Two Piece Collection

*Black Swimwear company announces the arrival of their spring/summer 2017 collection — Shalaja Swimwear — with the launch of their #DivaInYou campaign.

Created by African American fashion designer Shaquoya Jackson-Ishman, Shalaja Swimwear captures the inner goddess of a sophisticated clientele and provides a collection that drips of luxury, glamour and sexiness.

The #DivaInYou Campaign tells a story of the everyday woman transitioning from their everyday regular lives into the show stopping diva that lies within. ShaLaJa’ Swimwear’s two piece collection brings out the inner diva in a sophisticated clientele leaving them feeling like a supermodel.

The transition begins at a relaxing beach get away where the surroundings evoke the diva within to be free and be in touch with their inner sexiness.

The new designer two piece collection includes high waist two pieces with cut outs, mesh and fishnet, sexy bandage swimwear that fit like a glove, and unique cut tops with detailed accents that give off a clothing wardrobe vibe. All pieces are different and unique, but make you feel the same.

Each piece evokes a luxury high fashion lifestyle with every style from the sexy high cut bikini to the bold high waist two pieces leaving every woman feeling comfortable in their own way.

Collection highlights features the Caged Beauty, Azte c Maze and Drama Queen swimsuits.

Designer Quote:

“The idea is to create a collection of the same genre with versatile styles that make you feel luxurious in your own unique way. This collection was created for the style savvy high fashion woman that loves to dress to impress.”

Every swimsuit from the collection is handmade with the finest attention to quality and detail. Each piece is made with the best fabrics to enhance your figure and ensure long-lasting elasticity and color.

Shalaja Swimwear retails from $58 to $215 for both swimsuits and cover ups.

Pre-Orders:

The new 2017 Two Piece Collection is now available for pre-order on www.ShalajaSwimwear.com

Buyer Appointments:

Designer Shaquoya Jackson-Ishman and her Team are currently open to take appointments with Sales Reps effective immediately.

About Shalaja Swimwear

Shalaja Swimwear Brand was founded in 2011 by designer Shaquoya Jackson-Ishman out of genuine desire to create swimwear to accommodate women of all shapes, styles and sizes from the curvy/full figure woman to the petite and tom boy. Fueled by a lifelong passion for the art-and-craft of high fashion, Shaquoya set out to design a line of cutting edge swimwear that would appeal to style savvy women around the globe with bold, unique and versatile designs. All styles are original and exclusively designed.

About the Designer

Shaquoya Jackson-Ishman was born in Fort Polk, Louisiana as a military baby. Traveling and living in different countries and states throughout her life she has always been intrigued with the different arts and fashions all over the world. Art was always a favorite subject for Shaquoya but she never imagined her drawing skills from a young child to an adult would lead her to become the fashion designer she is today. Shaquoya graduated from college in 2009 with a bachelor’s degree in Communication/TV Broadcasting and a minor in Fine Arts.

Being an ASU Elite model all four years in college, she always dreamt of being a model or red carpet/television show host, but the love of the runway transferred to a new love of fashion design.

Two years after graduation a new love for fashion was found making everything complete for the designer. Now she can bask in her love for fashion as well as model the line every once in a while to feed her hunger for modeling all while helping other with their modeling dreams as well.

For more details and/or to place an order, visit www.ShalajaSwimwear.com or contact the company at [email protected] or 800-817-7628

source:

Shalaja Swimwear

[email protected]com