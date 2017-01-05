*Sherri Shepherd and her ex husband Lamar Sally are locked in yet another tense court battle over his outrageous demand for more child support.

You recall that Sherri dumped Lamar in the weeks before their son Lamar Jr. was born back in 2014 — the baby was the product of a donor egg and Sally’s sperm. While the couple were initially excited to be the parents of their baby, Shepherd filed for divorce and refused to be a part of the child’s life following their split.

Their nasty legal battle ended with a judge ruling that she had to pay Sally $4,100 a month in child support. In December, Sally went back to the judge and asked for an increase in that amount, a legal move Shepherd slammed in her latest documents, obtained by RadarOnline.com.

In the docs, she explains how she doesn’t believe a California judge has the legal right to increase the amount she pays Sally for the child.

“The court dismissed this action after finding that this court lacks jurisdiction over Respondent and the issue of modifying a child support order issued in New Jersey, which is continuing exclusive jurisdiction,” the documents state.

Sally had claimed in his filing that the baby boy suffers from a medical condition that requires more money to take care of him. He also asked the court to have Shepherd pay his $75,000 legal fees.

Meanwhile, Sherri recently made headlines for having an emotional break down on camera following the funeral services for actor and comedian Ricky Harris, during which a fight that broke out between Snoop Dogg’s bodyguard and a mourner, and Shepherd recorded her reaction on video.

“I can’t believe they’re fighting at a funeral,” she said. “It’s so disrespectful! So disrespectful to his memory!”

