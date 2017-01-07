Your browser does not support iframes.

*On Thursday (01-05-17), actress/comedian Sherri Shepherd made her weekly appearance on the Tom Joyner Morning Show and shared eye-witness details of the brawl that broke out at the funeral for funny man Ricky Harris.

*The funeral for comedian Ricky Harris who died the day after Christmas was this past Tuesday, January 3rd and unfortunately, things went very left.

According to reports, Snoop Dogg‘s bodyguard had to take down some dude who was flipping out and being totally disrespectful during the funeral.

Snoop as well as Sherri Shepherd, along with family and friends, gathered New Hope Baptist Church in Long Beach, CA to honor Ricky, who reportedly died from a heart attack.

According to Shepherd, someone inside the funeral home went after Snoop Dogg (who was a childhood friend of Harris’s) and Snoop’s bodyguard took care of the situation, but it was an awfully messy scene as you can imagine.

“It’s so disrespectful. So disrespectful to his memory,” Shepherd said in her video outside the service and was clearly shaken up after the fight. Watch it below: