If you thought the drama between Sherri Shepherd and her ex, Lamar Sally, was over, think again. According to statement from Shepherd's publicist, just scored another win in her court case with her former spouse:

In December 2016, Emmy winner Sherri Shepherd’s ex-husband, Lamar Sally, filed legal papers, again petitioning a California court for increased child support for his 2-year-old son, Lamar Sally, Jr. that was born through a surrogate but has no biological relationship to Shepherd.

In addition to the fully-covered healthcare benefits and substantial life insurance policy Shepherd willingly provides, Sally currently receives $6,400 a month in child support and was asking the court for what Shepherd’s legal team called an ‘exorbitant and absurd’ monthly increase, as well as $75,000 in attorney fees and costs.

Well, just before the inauguration weekend, Shepherd had a huge victory in the California family court. Sally and his counsel were humiliated as the judge flat out denied his request and politely asked Sally to be seated in the audience, away from counsel table so he could properly dispose of the matter. The California judge agreed with Shepherd’s counsel Terry Levich Ross, Esq. and determined that by Sally’s own agreement in two separate legal judgments, New Jersey has exclusive and ongoing jurisdiction over this child support issue and all matters must be dealt with only in that state.

The amount of child support Shepherd is currently paying her ex-husband is more than New Jersey has required her to pay, so if Sally wanted to revisit the matter in a New Jersey court he would likely face having his payments reduced substantially.

Shepherd now hopes that her ex will stop his frivolous attempts to get more money out of her and will seek gainful employment to take care of his child like any other capable parent.

