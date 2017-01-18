“The Talk” hosts discuss Octavia Spencer buying out a Los Angeles movie theater so families in need can watch her movie “Hidden Figures,” saying that her mom wouldn’t have been able to afford to bring her and her siblings to the movies.

“This was a wonderful thing to do,” co-host Sheryl Underwood shares. “My childhood, in a positive way, gave me the foundation of who I am, and for all the negative things that happened in my life, it gave me an empathy and humanity toward people, especially young people…” She continues, “If I see some little boy or girl, and they’re kind of self-conscious because they’ve got their glasses on, I’ll whip mine out my purse and put my glasses on, push my finger up, and go ‘I have a Bentley, but I also went to college… We don’t know what children are going through… let’s get back to helping other people.”

