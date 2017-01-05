*Amid the torrent of backlash against Kim Burrell over her anti-gay sermon, fellow pastor and gospel great Shirley Caesar has stepped forward in her defense, suggesting Burrell’s church should’ve collected cell phones at the door to avoid all the controversy.

The 11-time Grammy winner and unwitting voice of the #YouNameItChallenge included a message about Burrell’s controversial words in her latest sermon at the First Baptist Church of Glenarden in Baltimore.

“You should’ve said something four years ago when our President made that stuff all right,” Caesar, 78, said in footage posted online Wednesday night.

In light of Burrell being exposed, Caesar also advised pastors to start banning cell phones. “We’re living in critical times now,” she said. “The Lord put this in my spirit. Anytime you wanna say something to your church, to your members, collect the [cell phones] at the door. …One phone is about a million people by itself. …If there’s something that you wanna say in house, you better have the ushers get their phones and the other people’s phones, too – the ushers, the deacons, get all of their phones. Say amen, somebody.”

Ladies and gentlemen…Twitter:

So Shirley Caesar is coming for the gays too?!? and President Obama?!? pic.twitter.com/mRPbyFfmkx — Anita Faker (@MovesLikeRoy) January 5, 2017

Shirley Caesar, you didn’t say none of that bullshit when yo greens, beans, potato, tomato shaped ass sung for President Obama last year tho pic.twitter.com/loKkXf5Q4V — Anita Faker (@MovesLikeRoy) January 5, 2017

But Shirley Caesar has had gay rumors follow her since before I was born and now she wanna say president Obama brought the gays out? 🙁😔 🤥 — Corey Gustavis (@CoreyGustavis) January 5, 2017

According to Shirley Caesar there were no gay people until President Obama said it was ok to be gay😕 — SpiritualNubian (@NubianQueenIAm) January 5, 2017