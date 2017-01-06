*After receiving a lot of heat after she seemingly endorsed what Kim Burrell said about gays/LGBT, gospel singer and pastor, Shirley Caesar is making a strong attempt to clarify what she said and meant.

Earlier this week, a video of Pastor Caesar at the First Baptist Church of Glenarden hit the net with her saying, “You (Kim Burrell) should’ve said something four years ago when our President made that stuff alright!” — among other things.

The help get the heat off of her, Caesar sat down with Bishop George Bloomer to address the controversy.

She tells Bishop Bloomer:

“Actually, what I was saying, Bishop, is ‘why now?’ Why break up your life now? Why wait ’till now to be bothered with something like this? My thing is that — that was then, this is now. Let’s go forward now with our lives. I want to say not only to their community, but to every church community, let’s go on without lives now. Time is too short. Eternity’s too long. We don’t have time for a bunch of foolishness. It’s a trick of the enemy to come, to steal, and to kill your intention and influence.”

She continued:

“I would never say anything to harm anybody. The Lord has been too good to me. I just don’t have time for that.”

At the end of the day, Shirley Caesar adds that she’s in her ‘4th quarter’ of life and just wants everyone to put ‘that stuff’ behind us.

Check out the interview above.