Actor Rob Schneider arrives at the premiere of Crackle’s “Joe Dirt 2: Beautiful Loser” at Sony Studios on June 24, 2015 in Culver City, California.

*Former “Saturday Night Live” cast member Rob Schneider tweeted himself into the national uproar over Donald Trump’s characterization of civil rights veteran Rep. John Lewis and was promptly clapped back upon hard.

The actor, who followed his “SNL” years with such films as “Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo” and “The Hot Chick,” thought he would enlighten Rep. Lewis on the ideals of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. after the Georgia congressman said he considers Trump an “illegitimate president” due to Russia’s alleged influence in his election.

Lewis, who marched with Dr. King, had apparently lost sight of his mentor’s ideals in not recognizing the President-elect as legitimate, according to Schneider. “You are a great person,” he tweeted to Rep. Lewis. “But, Dr. King didn’t give in to his anger or hurt. That is how he accomplished & won civil rights.”

Twitter let him have it.





