*While in Washington, D.C. for an alternative inauguration event protesting Donald Trump’s presidency, Solange Knowles visited a black-owned bookstore near Howard University and decided to purchase 250 books for fans.

“I’m so happy to meet all of you guys but just remember, through the midst of it all, to always look upward and forward,” Beyonce’s sister told the crowd at Sankofa Video Books & Cafe. “We have the power in this room, in this space, and amongst each other. Seeing all you guys here is confirmation. It’s really confirmation for me because I needed to see that and I needed to know that the work we are all doing counts.”

Watch below:

#Solange stopped by black-owned #SankofaBookstoreAndCafe where she shared words of wisdom and bought 250 books for those in attendance. pic.twitter.com/xkzITW1Z9F — Crystal Johnson (@Crystal1Johnson) January 22, 2017

Solange was in town to attend the Peace Ball, which celebrated women, people of color, and those likely to be harmed by Trump’s proposed agenda.