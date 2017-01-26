*Solange Knowles is asking fans to assist in creating a national syllabus for young women of color based on her latest album, “A Seat at the Table.”

According to Billboard, the singer is seeking input from women aged 16-30 to craft a syllabus through various mediums, including texts, music and art. The syllabus will cover five themes: Resisting Racism, Understanding Gender and Sexuality, The Role of Relationships, Nurturing Ourselves and “A Seat at the Lunch Table.”

“Solange Knowles’s A Seat at the Table has been one of the most reflective and popular albums produced by a young black woman that speaks to issues of race, womanhood, and equality,” reads the Seatsyllabus website.

“At the beginning of this new year, and as we witness the inauguration of a new president, we invite young women of color, ages 16-30, to have a seat at the table by helping us collect the texts, music, and visual art that speak to our experiences. If we are to have a democracy in which all of us have a seat at the table, we know that these experiences should be central to the development of America’s practices and policies,” the statement continues.

Melissa Harris-Perry, Wake Forest students and scholars played an integral role in hatching the syllabus idea.

For those interested in submitting material, admissions will be accepted here until Jan. 31.