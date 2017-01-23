*Soulja Boy is facing two felony charges relating to the guns cops found in his house in December.

The Los Angeles County D.A. just charged him with possession of an assault weapon and being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to TMZ.

He was also charged with a misdemeanor for receiving stolen property, because one of the guns seized from the rapper’s house was stolen from a police car, authorities said.

The assault weapon charge is for a Mini Draco AR-15, which is illegal for anyone to possess in California.

If convicted Soulja could face more than four years in prison.