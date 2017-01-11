*If you thought Floyd Mayweather was calling the shots in the rapidly blowing up fiasco that is the fight between Chris Brown and Soulja Boy, know this: Mayweather has NO SAY in where it will go down according to Soulja’s personal fight promoter, Wack 100.

And just in case you’re wondering, Mr. Wack 100 isn’t just Soulja’s promoter. Nope, he also manages Game and Ray J and according to TMZ, is extremely well-connected in the West Coast gang scene … especially with the Piru Bloods, the organization of which Chris and Soulja claim to be members.

The reason Wack is speaking out is because he says he heard Mayweather dispute the location of the fight during an appearance on ESPN’s “First Take.” However, he says the boxer was flat-out wrong when he shot down Dubai.

Wack says the fight is a “West Coast thing” and, while he’s got love for Mayweather, explains that Floyd is just “a guy from Michigan who lives in Vegas.”

