*Chrisette Michele may have just suffered her first repercussion for deciding to perform at Donald Trump’s inauguration.

Spike Lee has revealed that he was considering using Michele’s 2016 song “Black Girl Magic” in the series remake of his 1986 film “She’s Gotta Have It” for Netflix. But he has since changed his mind, citing Michele’s involvement in the Trump inaugural celebration.

He posted the following on Instagram alongside her album cover for “Milestone,” which houses the “Black Girl Magic” track:

“Good Morning Folks. I Wuz Sorry To Read That ‘Sistuh Girl’ Is Singin’ At DT’s Inauguration (And To Use His Fav Word-SAD). I Wuz Thinkin’ ’bout Using Chrisette’s Song- BLACK GIRL MAGIC In My Netflix Series SHE’S GOTTA HAVE IT…. NOT ANYMORE. And Dat’s Da Truth, Ruth,” Lee said on social media.

As previously reported, Michele addressed the backlash in a blog post, writing:

My heart is broken for our country, for the hopes of our children, for the fights of those who came before us. I cry at the thought that Black History, American History might be in vain. This country has had great moments. God has shined His light upon us. Today, I hope that Great Moments begin in peaceful & progressive conversation. I am willing to be a bridge. I don’t mind “These Stones”, if they allow me to be a voice for the voiceless.

I am here. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. once said, “Our lives begin to end, the day we become silent about what matters”. I am here, representing you, because this is what matters.