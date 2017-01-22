*We all know Chrisette Michele has been feeling the heat for agreeing to perform at Donald Trump’s presidential inaugural. Now we’re hearing from her fiancé, Douglas “Biggs” Ellison, who – we suppose – feels duty bound to defend her honor.

That means he’s calling out Spike Lee in a so-called “open letter.” And in case you’re wondering why he’s agitated at Spike, it’s because the iconic director decided to punish Michele by pulling her song, “Black Girl Magic” out of his upcoming “She’s Gotta Have it” Netflix series because she sang at the inaugural.

On the other hand, what Ellison and Michele call an open letter is basically him saying “f*ck You” to Spike via a painting by the late legendary hip hop artist, Basquiat:

Oh well. So much for he Michele trying to “be a bridge” and promote “peaceful & progressive” conversation as she stated in her “open letter” when word got out that she was performing for Trump.

Wait! The drama continues. Now we’re learning that Lil Mo, who already spoke out to defend Chrisette Michele, against Spike Lee, wants to do more than just talk.

Taking a cue from Chris Brown and Soulja Boy, Lil Mo wants to get into the ring with Spike Lee. She’s just joking … we think.

Mo took to the Gram to say she wants to do a charity boxing match and fight the director. We’re guessing that she thinks it would be a good idea for her and Spike to go at it as the undercard of the Chris Rock vs. Soulja Boy fight, with Floyd Mayweather and 50 Cent as promoters.

Watch:

