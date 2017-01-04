*During a break in the San Antonio Spurs’ home game against Toronto on Tuesday, the team’s mascot tried singing Mariah Carey’s “Emotions”…only to have his mic mysteriously cut out.

It was the latest sports team to spoof the singer’s New Year’s Eve misfortune, when things went left during her performance of “Emotions.”

Watch Spurs mascot The Coyote in action below:

As previously reported, the “lip-sync cam” for the Indiana Pacers featured as its song “Emotions” during a game earlier this week.

The @Pacers and @SportsVanessa just did the Mariah Carey Lip Sync cam and our whole section is 😂😂😂 #PacersGameNight #MariahCarey pic.twitter.com/0pBg4DPYQZ — Jimmy Larrabee (@JBuzz715) January 2, 2017

In her first interview about the performance, Carey told Entertainment Weekly she was “mortified.”

“It really was an incredible holiday season that turned into a horrible New Year’s Eve,” she told Entertainment Weekly.

“All I can say is Dick Clark was an incredible person and I was lucky enough to work with him when I first started in the music business,” she said. “I’m of the opinion that Dick Clark would not have let an artist go through that and he would have been as mortified as I was in real time.”