*Returning to Sundance again is documentarian Stanley Nelson (THE BLACK PANTHERS: VANGUARD OF THE REVOLUTION) with the world premiere of his new documentary TELL THEM WE ARE RISING: THE STORY OF HISTORICALLY BLACK COLLEGES AND UNIVERSITIES.

The film will make its World Premiere in the Premieres section beginning tomorrow (01-23-17). TELL THEM WE ARE RISING is Stanley Nelson’s ninth World Premiere at the Sundance Film Festival. His ninth!!

As you already know. historically Black Colleges and Universities—schools created to educate formerly enslaved African Americans—are a uniquely American phenomenon that have since educated many of the nation’s leading intellectuals, artists, and revolutionaries. The film is a definitive examination of the pivotal impact of HBCUs on American history, culture, and national identity.

Spanning 170 years of American history, TELL THEM WE ARE RISING explores the essential role the nation’s historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) have played in the ascent of African-Americans and their families—from slavery to present day. This important context is needed now more than ever as educational access and funding are in flux for underserved students, and at risk under the incoming administration.

Directed by Stanley Nelson

World Premiere at Sundance | Doc Premieres Section

