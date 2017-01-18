*Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown apologized Tuesday night for putting his team’s private locker room time on Facebook Live following their playoff win against Kansas City on Sunday.

The live stream video caught coach Mike Tomlin’s private postgame message, during which he referred to their next opponent, the New England Patriots, as “assholes.”

“I let my emotions and genuine excitement get the best of me, and I wanted to share that moment with our fans,” Brown said in a statement posted on his Twitter account. “It was wrong of me to do, against team and NFL policy, and I have apologized to Coach Tomlin and my teammates for my actions.”

Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell said Wednesday he’s spoken to Brown personally and said the team supports him.

“He obviously didn’t try to hurt anybody,” Bell said, according to ESPN.

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger on Wednesday called Brown’s actions “water under the bridge.”

As Brown filmed himself posing in the locker room, Tomlin could be heard telling the team: “When you get to this point in the journey, man, not a lot needs to be said,” Tomlin could be heard saying. “Let’s say very little moving forward. Let’s start our preparations. We just spotted these a–h—- a day and a half. They played yesterday. Our game got moved to tonight. We’re going to touch down at 4 o’clock in the f—ing morning. So be it. We’ll be ready for their ass. But you ain’t got to tell them we’re coming. Keep a low profile, and let’s get ready to ball like this up again here in a few days and be right back at it. That’s our story.”

The video had more than 900,000 views just a few hours after it streamed. It was removed from Brown’s page Monday morning.

Speaking Tuesday, Tomlin called his comments “regrettable” but said he would punish Brown internally for streaming the video without permission.

“It was foolish of him to do that,” Tomlin said during his weekly news conference. “It was selfish of him to do that. It was inconsiderate for him to do that.”

Because Brown violated the NFL’s social media policy, which prohibits posting messages 90 minutes before kickoff through postgame interviews, he could elicit a fine.