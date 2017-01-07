*A budding organization known as STEM Atlanta Women hosted a special premiere of “Hidden Figures” on Friday, January 6.

This movie is the incredible untold story of Katherine Johnson (Taraji P. Henson), Dorothy Vaughan (Octavia Spencer) and Mary Jackson (Janelle Monáe) – brilliant African-American women working at NASA, who served as the brains behind one of the greatest operations in history: the launch of astronaut John Glenn into orbit, a stunning achievement that restored the nation’s confidence, turned around the Space Race, and galvanized the world. The visionary trio crossed all gender and race lines to inspire generations to dream big.

This true story is based on a book written by Margot Lee Shetterly. The event was held at the Regal Cinema, Atlantic Station Stadium 18 IMAX & RPX, 261 19th Street NW, Atlanta, GA 30363.

There were VIP interviews and photographs taken prior to the ushering in of guests by an all-female team of hostesses from Pink Stiletto Valet event staffing. All members of the media were invited to see the power of collaboration between sponsors and team members behind this powerful project. The main premiere event was sold out with 351 guests!.

In an effort to share this with the largest number of women and girls possible, STEM Atlanta Women has partnered with Atlanta CARES to host an additional event today, Saturday, January 7, 2017  the day after, for girls ages 8-14 at the Regal Cinema, Atlantic Station, starting at 2:30 PM. Tickets for this youth event are sold out. 136 girls are confirmed.

The Hidden Figures” showing starts with a pink carpet experience and STEM Reception/Pizza Party for Girls at Nancy’s Pizza – Midtown, at 11:30AM EST and the film starting promptly at 2:30 PM EST.

STEM Reception/Pizza Party for Girls

Nancy’s Pizza – Midtown

265 Ponce De Leon Ave. NE

Atlanta, GA 30308

About STEM Atlanta Women and Atlanta CARES

STEM Atlanta Women is a non-profit 501(c)3 organization created to enlighten, educate, and empower women and girls to take advantage of the global opportunities in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) and to acquire the skills needed to compete and succeed in the 21st Century and beyond.

The tickets being sold are tax deductible to the full extent provided by law. Any and all additional donations will go directly to the benefit of STEM Atlanta Women.

Atlanta CARES, an affiliate of the National CARES Mentoring Movement founded by Susan L. Taylor, former editor in chief of ESSENCE Magazine, recruits mentors for their partner youth serving organizations. The primary goals of the organization include improving the literacy rates of vulnerable youth, increasing the high school graduation rate among underserved youth, and helping under resourced youngsters enroll in two-and-four-year colleges and vocational training programs.

In 2014, Atlanta CARES launched a ten-year STEM Campaign to provide opportunities for youth to engage in hands on STEM activities, interact with STEM professionals, and to learn about STEM careers.

Their STEM Campaign was influenced by the U.S. Department of Labor’s concern that the demand for professionals in the STEM fields is projected to outpace the supply over the coming decades, with over 2 million job openings by 2018, and a serious shortage of qualified college graduates to fill them.

January 14, 2017 Atlanta CARES will host its Fifth Annual STEM fest Youth Conference, the flagship activity of their STEM Campaign, at Georgia Tech. Over 350 middle and high school students from Metro Atlanta will convene to participate in STEM workshops including Robotics, Drone Aviation, Filmmaking, Video Gaming and Animation, Apps design, Zoology, Medical Science, Computer Science, Engineering, Biology, Chemistry, and Aeronautics.

Brenda Coleman, a literacy specialist and former educator, serves as the Executive Director of Atlanta CARES. She can be reached at [email protected]

About the Founder of STEM Atlanta Women

STEM Atlanta Women was founded by Atlanta native, innovator, human resources business professional and technology guru, Maxine Cain. The non-profit offers master classes, innovative programs, tech labs, hack-a-thons, conferences, entrepreneurial training, and events that will enhance and increase the talent pipeline in STEM careers globally for women, girls, and minorities in underrepresented communities

This is accomplished through career and technical education, collaboration and communication – in an interdisciplinary and applied approach. Rather than teach the four disciplines as separate and distinct subjects, STEM integrates them into a cohesive learning paradigm based on real-world applications.

Maxine Cain is also the appointed leader of the Georgia Girls Collaborative Project, which brings together organizations throughout Georgia that are committed to informing and motivating girls to pursue careers in the STEM areas. Too often programs that serve girls in STEM are limited in service and impact due to size, location, funding, expertise, and equipment.

In other cases, projects compete with each other, duplicating services and seeking the same resources. Georgia Girls Collaborative Project provides the opportunity for programs to increase their ability to maintain interest and participation of girls in STEM within Georgia. Maxine Cain can be reached at (678) 591-7708 or at [email protected]

An invitation for all women: Grandmothers, mothers, daughters, grand-daughters, sisters, aunts and cousins are invited to come together to experience the motivation and inspiration in this story of women who humbly changed the course of history. Hidden Figures will continue in theaters after this grand premiere showing. Don’t miss it!



source:

Maxine Cain

[email protected]com