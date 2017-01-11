

*Prior to Tuesday night’s (01-10-17) Golden State Warriors vs Miami Heat game at Oracle Arena, Steph Curry had a “dream come true” with the Harlem Globetrotters, who are in town preparing for seven games in the Bay Area.

While taking a picture with Globetrotters stars Handles Franklin and Scooter Christensen, Curry admitted he could not spin a basketball. Scooter got it going for Curry, who said it was a “dream come true.”

Curry also lined up for his ritual tunnel shot and called for the Harlem Globetrotter basketball. Handles threw him the pass and Curry nailed it.

Watch it above.

The Harlem Globetrotters will bring four games to Oracle Arena and four games to SAP Center at San Jose from Jan. 14-22. Full schedule is available at www.HarlemGlobetrotters.com

source:

Eric Nemeth

[email protected]