*Rainbow Promotions, LLC will present “A Special Evening of Music for Friends and Lovers” — a Valentine’s Day concert featuring the remarkable Stephanie Mills, along with Eric Darius, and The L.A. Collective on Saturday, February 11 at 7:30 p.m. The event will take place at the Long Beach Terrace Theater Performing Arts Center located at 300 E. Ocean Blvd., Long Beach, CA 90802
TICKET Prices range from $70 – $175 for VIP Dinner packages which includes a savory 3-course dinner and a rose for each lady.
Doors for VIP ticket holders open at 4:30 p.m. with dinner being served from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Doors for regular non-dinner ticket holders will open at 6:30 p.m.
