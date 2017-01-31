*Rainbow Promotions, LLC will present “A Special Evening of Music for Friends and Lovers” — a Valentine’s Day concert f eaturing the remarkable Stephanie Mills, along with Eric Darius, and The L.A. Collective on Saturday, February 11 at 7:30 p.m. The event will take place at the Long Beach Terrace Theater Performing Arts Center located at 300 E. Ocean Blvd., Long Beach, CA 90802

TICKET Prices range from $70 – $175 for VIP Dinner packages which includes a savory 3-course dinner and a rose for each lady.