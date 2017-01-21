*ESPN “First Take” host Stephen A. Smith weighed in on the backlash after comedian Steve Harvey met with President-elect Donald Trump to discuss partnering with Trump Department of Housing and Urban Development nominee Dr. Ben Carson to work on restoring America’s inner cities.

Smith dedicated the opening portion of Monday’s [January 16] episode to analyze the reaction from Black Americans who are having a hard time accepting Trump as their President.

“On a day like today, when we celebrate the birthday of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., along with his undeniable historical impact, perhaps it’s time for all of us to see the big picture,” said Smith.

“To essentially pay more attention to the issues permeating our society; what it will take to resolve them; and connecting ourselves to who we ultimately can hold accountable, rather than focusing on disdain for that very individual in a position to make a difference. Knowing that’s not about to get us anywhere.”

Smith questioned if the reaction would be the same if Trump had met with popular black sports figures such as LeBron James and Steph Curry. He asked if the black community would call them “sellouts” like they did Harvey for meeting with Trump to address his concerns.

“Here is hoping Trump calls all of those guys and then some,” Smith said. “So, why have a problem with Steve Harvey? While few of us are interested in hearing praise for Trump at this moment, let’s not confuse that with recognizing the position he is in, respecting it and using our intellect to decipher where we go from here — not our emotions. After all, how far has that gotten us?”

