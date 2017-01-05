*Actors Sterling K. Brown and Trevante Rhodes, both enjoying a wave of sudden critical acclaim, have each made casting news with high profile roles on the horizon.

Brown, recently nominated for a Golden Globe and SAG Award for his role in NBC’s “This is Us,” has joined the cast of Marvel’s “Black Panther” starring Chadwick Boseman in the title role of T’Challa.

Brown will play N’Jobu, a figure from T’Challa’s past. Joe Robert Cole is co-penning the script with director Ryan Coogler. Michael B. Jordan, Forest Whitaker, Lupita Nyong’o, and Danai Gurira are also on board.

The film will mark Brown’s first major film role following his several recent success on TV. Along with “This Is Us,” which earned him a Golden Globe nomination, he won an Emmy last year for his role in FX’s limited series “American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson.”

Rhodes, from Tyler Perry’s “If Loving You Is Wrong” and current film “Moonlight,” has joined the cast of Shane Black’s “The Predator,” a reboot of the alien action movie series from 20th Century Fox.

Rhodes joins Boyd Holbrook, who is leading an ensemble that also includes Olivia Munn, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Plot details are being kept under wraps, but the story takes its alien-hunting protagonist – first seen in the 1987 Arnold Schwarzenegger pic “Predator” – and plops him in an environment that audiences have not seen: the suburbs.

Rhodes will play the best friend of Holbrook’s character; both are said to be ex-Marines.

A shooting start later this winter is being planned.

In “Moonlight,” Rhodes plays a young gay man who comes of age in drug-addled Miami. The movie has garnered six Golden Globe nominations, including one for best picture.

Rhodes recently joined Chris Hemsworth and Michael Pena in “Horse Soldiers,” a war drama being produced by Jerry Bruckheimer and Black Label Media.