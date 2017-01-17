*Steve Harvey has issued an apology after joking that Asian men are not attractive.

The “Family Feud” host mocked Asian men on his daytime talk show last week during a segment in which he poked fun at some self-help books, including one titled “How to Date a White Woman: A Practical Guide for Asian Men.”

The comic tweeted an apology Tuesday, saying, “I offer my humblest apology for offending anyone, particularly those in the Asian community, last week. It was not my intention and the humor was not meant with any malice or disrespect whatsoever.”

Wanted to share this today. pic.twitter.com/mpKGBZic5k — Steve Harvey (@IAmSteveHarvey) January 17, 2017

Harvey’s apology comes after Asian-American lawmakers including Representative Grace Meng (D-NY) and New York assembly members Ron Kim and Yuh-Line Niou, drafted a letter calling for Harvey’s apology. They also asked the host remove all forms of the segment.

“Negative, false, and harmful depictions of Asians have persisted in media and popular culture for decades, and your disrespectful conduct has only worsened this issue,” they wrote in the letter signed by five lawmakers. “Asian-Americans’ numerous accomplishments and contributions have helped shape this nation, and we are not just another target for tasteless jokes on your show.”