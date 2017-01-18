*Steve Harvey’s beloved fans have launched a Change.org petition calling for the end of his radio career because of his meeting with President-elect Donald Trump last Friday.

On his radio show Monday, Harvey addressed the controversy of his meeting with the business mogul inside Trump Tower. He was also mocked on Saturday Night Live.

“A lot of y’all hurt me. I didn’t expect the backlash to be so fierce,” Harvey said. “But I also understand that if I’m going to keep getting stabbed at, then at least while you’re stabbing me, you should understand my intent for even taking the meeting in the first place. I’m from the hood. I’ve been trying to do my part for years for boys and girls.”

Harvey’s wife, Marjorie, came to his defense.

“Doing the right thing sometimes isn’t popular…..but it’s okay,” she wrote on Instagram. “You always make me proud!”

Harvey also tweeted an apology on Tuesday morning — his 60th birthday — for offending the Asian community over comments he made mocking Asian men.

“I offer my humblest apology for offending anyone, particularly those in the Asian community, last week,” Harvey tweeted. “It was not my intention and the humor was not meant with any malice or disrespect whatsoever.”

The statement came as a result of the backlash Harvey continues to receive for making jokes about Asian men on his daytime talk show. During a recent segment on dating books, Harvey highlighted “How to Date a White Woman: A Practical Guide for Asian Men” and then joked that it could only be one page long.

“‘Excuse me, do you like Asian men?’ ” Harvey said, referencing what the book might say. “‘No.’ ‘Thank you.’ “

“Fresh Off the Boat: A Memoir” author Eddie Huang responded to the segment in an essay published in The New York Times.

“(Harvey) speaks openly about issues facing the black community, he is a man of God, and he has a huge platform to speak from,” Huang wrote. “Unfortunately, he’s also the type of guy who orders Krug champagne for himself and Cook’s for every one else. For his own personal profit, he’s willing to perpetuate the emasculation of Asian men regardless of how hypocritical it is.”

Huang is not the only one Harvey has angered in the last few days. Everyone from Harvey’s former “Kings of Comedy” co-star DL Hughely to rapper T.I. have expressed dismay over his visit to Trump. And a petition to remove Harvey’s radio show has been launched.