*Steve Harvey has quietly ended the widely popular Neighborhood Awards, formerly known as the Hoodie Awards, after more than 16 years. The move comes after weeks of criticism shrouded the talk show host after he mocked Asian men and met with Celebrity-elect Donald Trump.

The Neighborhood Awards recognized local businesses, community leaders, teachers, churches and local entrepreneurs in Oscars-like ceremony, and was broadcast in 90-plus markets.

Somebody close to Harvey’s inner business workings is spilling the tea to UK press outlet DailyMail.com about Harvey’s current challenges, including: the Trump backlash, the backlash from the Asian community over a “racist” TV segment, canceling the Neighborhood Awards, and Harvey going to court to prevent a videographer from releasing tapes of him from years ago allegedly discriminating against white people.

The Hoodie Awards became a branded event for The Steve Harvey Morning Show, and despite listener interest and its overall success, Harvey is reportedly putting an end to the event due to former manager Rushion McDonald, who owns the show and concept. After Harvey parted with his manager more than a year ago, he decided to stop supporting the event.

“This event was launched to make Steve appear more personable to his radio listeners. It helped shape his “guy-next-door image,” a source close to Harvey told DailyMail.com.

“His cold nature towards fans ultimately ended his first morning show that aired locally in Los Angeles,” the source added. “It’s what some people would describe as, “cutting off your nose to spite your face.”’

Meanwhile, Harvey said he didn’t expect’ the serious backlash he received from the African-American community for meeting with (then President-elect) Trump on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

“On a personal note, a lot of y’all hurt me,” he told his radio audience. “You really did. I didn’t expect the backlash to be so fierce.”

Harvey said that he met with Trump in an effort to “get some things started” and make “a plan for the inner cities.”

“It’s just me following orders from my friend, President Obama, who said “Steve, you gotta, as he told everyone, get out from behind your computer, stop tweeting and texting, and get out there and sit down and talk,”‘ Harvey said, referencing Obama’s farewell speech in Chicago.

“So I stepped from behind my microphone and I came and talked to the guy that is going to be the 45th president of the United States. I did what I was supposed to do.”

Following their meeting, Harvey was bombarded with hate mail and some fans started a Change.org petition to request that Premiere Networks, the company that syndicates The Steve Harvey Morning Show, drop the radio program altogether.