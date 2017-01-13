*Steve Harvey has released a statement further explaining his meeting with President-elect Donald Trump on Friday.

As previously reported, the “Family Feud” and daytime talk show host was summoned to Trump Tower by transition teams for both President Obama and President-elect Trump to discuss inner city housing initiatives.

In a statement via social media, Harvey confirmed the presence of Ben Carson, Trump’s pick to lead Housing and Urban Development, “to begin dialogue in looking at programs and housing to help our inner cities.”

Harvey said of Trump, “He’s very open to my mentoring efforts across the country.’

“I walked away feeling like I had just talked with a man who genuinely wants to make a difference in this area,” added Harvey.

Read the full statement below: