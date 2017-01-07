*Steve Harvey sued executives at Federal Aviation Title Company, claiming he gave them $250,000 in escrow to lease a private jet. However, the deal went south and Harvey alleged bosses at the company wouldn’t return the funds.

According to TMZ, the owners of the company sued the comedian and put his refund on hold. Harvey subsequently filed suit against the Oklahoma based company and launched his own legal action against the jet firm.

He has since been granted a default judgment against bosses at the private jet company with a $250,000 refund.

It was previously reported that the comedian had been slapped with a lawsuit by Nashville-based Business Aircraft Leasing Inc., after he failed to pay for custom alterations to a Gulfstream jet.

In a federal suit filed in Nashville, the company alleged that Harvey agreed to pay $400,000 for customizing the jet, which he “orally promised” to lease for $97,000 per month.

A company in Florida was hired to to make the renovations, including custom carpet and seat designs as well as upgrading the interior cabin from 16 to 14 seats.

NY Daily News notes that the suit claims Harvey only paid for half the amount for the alterations before deciding he did not want to lease the plane. Business Aircraft Leasing sued for at least $205,040, the remaining amount allegedly still owed.

Meanwhile, Harvey revealed his holiday plans to Yahoo TV, saying it all starts Christmas morning when his family comes over for “fried oysters and eggnog for breakfast.”

After that, Harvey says, “I’m going to sit in my office and watch Netflix and take six naps a day like an old-ass man.”

