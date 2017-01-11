

*Comedian Steve Harvey took a jab at Asian men during a recent episode of “Steve Harvey,” which focused on self-help books.

The host poked fun at a 2002 book entitled “How to Date a White Woman: A Practical Guide for Asian Men,” because he believes it’s impossible that someone could be attracted to Asian men.

As The Huff Post notes, Harvey starts off his commentary about the title by laughing hysterically: “’Excuse me, do you like Asian men?’” he says in the clip, imagining what the author might have written in its pages. “No, thank you.”

The publication also points out that many agree with Harvey about Asian men not being as desirable. According to a study by dating site OKCupid, Asian men experience the most difficulty finding a date on the site.

Harvey also ponders what a book called “How to Date a Black Woman: A Practical Guide [for] Asian Men” would say: “Same thing. ‘You like Asian men?’ I don’t even like Chinese food. It don’t stay with you no time… I don’t eat what I can’t pronounce,” he told his studio audience.

While many laughed along with him, including an Asian woman, others have slammed the comedian on social media for his “racist” talk show segment. Steve has not clarified or apologized to the offended for his remarks.

Meanwhile, according to Radar Online, Harvey is headed to court for accusations on racist rants he made against white people. Former employee Joseph Cooper exposed the shocking tape recordings where Steve urged fans to “Spit on white people!” and “Go assault white old women!”