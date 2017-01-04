

*There he was in early December, fresh out the psych ward, standing with Donald Trump under the Big Top that is the gilded lobby of Trump Tower in Manhattan, grinning randomly for media cameras like an unhinged Cheshire cat.

Kanye West said he’d come to meet with the president-elect to discuss “multi-cultural issues,” whatever that meant, while Trump told the press assemblage that he’d known West “for a long time” and referred to the rapper as “a good man.”

Forget all that. I couldn’t get past the startling visual on CNN of Trump and West, side by side, in one place.

Yeah. See, out of fear of being labeled a kook or conspiracy theorist, I’ve never told anyone that for the longest time I thought Trump and West were the same person.

Seriously.

I know. Sounds ridiculous now. But you gotta understand, I’d never seen both men together. Hey, it’s amazing what they can do with make-up and disguises these days.

Plus, Trump and West had way too much in common not to be the same person: both are grade-A narcissists. Both have rabid supporters who think they can do no wrong. Both men have proclaimed themselves to be geniuses.

Both have a penchant for bullying women (Trump, Rosie O’Donnell and Sen. Elizabeth Warren; Kanye, Taylor Swift); both are embarrassingly insecure. Both men crave attention the way cancer cells crave sugar.

Just as Trump relentlessly rides the dick of Russian President Vladimir Putin, clearly not a friend of America, Kanye informed concert audiences that while he didn’t vote, if he had, he’d have voted for Trump—-a man who has boldly and continually let it be known what he thinks of people of color, women and just about everyone else who doesn’t look and think like him.

Both men have sparked the ire of Barack Obama. That day at Trump Tower, they even looked as if they shared the same hair colorist.

Remarkably, I used to respect both these guys. “The Art Of The Deal,” Trump’s 1987 New York Times bestselling book (of which he wrote very little, it was later revealed by co-author Tony Schwartz), established him as the Oprah of New York real estate and a dynamic deal-maker. I never read the book but found his publicized approach to his career and resulting success inspiring.

Likewise, Kanye, who crafted hits in the late 1990s and early 2000s for Foxy Brown, Jay-Z and Janet Jackson, among others, busted out as an artist with multi-platinum, game-changing CDs The College Drop Out and Late Registration.

I applauded West’s angry, verbose 2005 soliloquy during a live televised post-Hurricane Katrina telethon that climaxed with his now iconic line, “[President] George Bush doesn’t care about Black people.” At the time, his words reflected the feelings of many Americans, outraged that the government hadn’t done more faster to help hurricane victims, most of whom were poor and people of color.

However, being one of pop music’s most successful and critically acclaimed artists of all time—-or a billionaire businessman—-doesn’t necessarily make you the most compassionate person.

Or the most intelligent. Increasingly, Trump’s attacks and self-serving bullshit sounded a whole lot like West’s award show shenanigans, public tantrums and assorted, risible declarations of greatness–to the point that it appeared to me the two had morphed into one.

I wish they had. As it stands, West has joined a pitiful list of trifling, misguided Negroes—-self-anointed pastors, off-brand politicians and TV talking heads, boxing promoter Don King and football star/activist Jim Brown among them—who have shuffled through the doors of Trump Tower to kiss the ring of the emotionally unbalanced man tragically elected as America’s 45th president.

As if the nation’s current nightmare isn’t scary enough, Kanye says that in 2020, he himself will run for president. “I’m going to try to do it”, he recently told an interviewer. “I don’t have views on politics, I just have a view on humanity, on people, on the truth.”

Yeah, right.

Steven Ivory, veteran journalist, essayist and author, writes about popular culture for magazines, newspapers, radio, TV and the Internet. Respond to him via [email protected]