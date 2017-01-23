*While Twitter fights it out over whether the Patriots deserve to be in another Super Bowl with the hashtag #NotMySuperBowl, Houston’s mayor and law enforcement are planning to increase resources to combat human trafficking leading up to and during the game.

Year after year, it’s the Super Bowl that is the biggest sex trafficking event in America. Men, women and children will travel from all over the country to cheer on their favorite teams, all the while failing to realize the dark reality happening just outside the stadium.

In 2015 in the two weeks leading up to Super Bowl XLIX, law enforcement agencies in 17 states arrested nearly 600 people and rescued 68 victims of human trafficking during a sting.

In 2012, the week before the Super Bowl, over 1,000 postings on Backpage.com, an online postings site that recently came under fire in a new Senate report, listed services from women and escort services, and a quarter referenced the Super Bowl, or “Super Bowl Specials.”

Right now, 27 million human beings are being held against their will as slaves, and 2 million of them are children. This is NOT just a third world problem. This is a tragedy finding it’s home in America even at high profile events like the Super Bowl, where prostitution and sex crimes occur on the event’s edges.

Operation Underground Railroad, a group comprised of former CIA, Navy SEALs, and Special Ops operatives, exists not only to catch traffickers (like they’ve done in Columbia, Haiti and the Dominican Republic) and free their victims, but also to make all citizens aware of what is happening around them. O.U.R is training local law enforcement how to rescue victims here in America and all over the world and they travel to some of the darkest places to put the most evil human beings behind bars. O.U.R.’s work has gained international media coverage on CBS Evening News, ABC Nightly News, Maxim, Fox News Sunday, PBS Religion and Ethics, The Washington Post, and The Blaze among others. Since 2013, with help from former special agent Jon Lines, O.U.R has successfully saved the lives of 608 child sex trafficking survivors and assisted in the arrests of more than 275 traffickers around the world.

source:

brielle colby

public relations

http://www.javelindc.com/