*In Hollywood this afternoon, a stabbing and a police shooting occurred outside of CNN’s West Coast headquarter’s building on Sunset Blvd.

One person was killed and four others were injured, according to a Los Angeles Police Department statement.

The incident happened around 2pm Pacific. CNN reproter Maeve Reston tweeted on Tuesday afternoon that a man “ran down Sunset Blvd. trying to stab people.”

“Unclear how many stabbing victims there are, but suspect ran down Sunset Blvd. trying to stab people outside our CNN office in Hollywood,” Reston tweeted at 2:19 p.m.

A short time later Reston added that the suspect tried to enter a nearby coffee shop but was stopped by a customer, and subsequently shot by police officers.

“B4 (before) Hollywood stabbing suspect shot, tried to come into our fave coffee place (with) his knife, but customer held glass door shut, blocking him.”

Officers responding to an assault with a deadly weapon call confronted the suspect …

“at which time an (officer-involved shooting) occurred,” LAPD Officer Sal Ramirez said just after 3:30 p.m. “The suspect went down and was taken into custody.”

The person who died was dead by the time first responders arrived on the scene, and one of the injured victims refused medical treatment, Stewart said.

Developing …