*Tensions boil over at TJ’s Sweetie Pie’s as Chloe confronts Chef Clark. Meanwhile, Miss Robbie moves ahead with her restaurant concept, Hamburger Heaven, and Tim shows off his new business venture to a skeptical Charles.

“Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s” Backgrounder:

“Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s” is an American reality television series starring the family of former Ikette Robbie Montgomery, and also focuses on the running of their collection of soul food restaurants, Sweetie Pie’s. The series premiered October 15, 2011, on the Oprah Winfrey Network.

Robbie Montgomery began her career in the 1960s as an Ikette. The Ikettes was the backing group for soul duo sensation Ike & Tina Turner. After her lung collapsed and she could no longer sing, Robbie took her mother’s soul food recipes, and created “Sweetie Pie’s”– St. Louis‘ soul food restaurant run by Miss Robbie and her family.

With two locations, Miss Robbie is preparing to open a third restaurant with the help of her son and business partner, Tim. While Tim and his fiancée, Jenae, tend to their newborn son and plan their wedding – Miss Robbie, who has never been married, continues to look for love at the age of 71 all the while keeping the family in line – especially her nephew Lil’ Charles.

“Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s” follows the Montgomery family as they struggle with the demands of expanding their family-owned business and creating a legacy to pass on to future generations.

