*Video has surfaced of T.I. exploding on a male fan after the man touched his booty during a concert.

Tip was performing “Whatever You Like” when a man in the front row took the song title a little too seriously. The fan is seen in the video putting his palm on T.I.’s butt. The rapper caught him and stopped mid performance.

“Don’t put your hands on my ass again, bro,” Tip says to the fan. “What the f–k’s wrong with you, my n—a? I will f–k you up! Never touch my motherf–king ass […] We came to have a good time, but I ain’t with the disrespect.”

Watch below:

Before the booty touching incident, T.I. made headlines for writing an open letter to President Donald Trump in hopes of highlighting his concerns and expectations over the next four years.

“As you transition into your role as the President of the United States, you will undoubtedly be one of the most watched people in the history of the world,” he wrote. “So, I can’t help but ask in the midst of our nation’s calamity and discord: What do you want US to see?”

“As we continue to go on together as a nation, I apologize in advance for the friction and hostility that inevitably comes with US feeling years of pain, neglect, resentment and not being heard,” T.I. continued. “I am hopeful that we will not go and repeat the mistakes of the past. I am hopeful that we will all work to right our wrongs and become better men and women and a better nation.”