*Last week, T.I. penned a heartfelt farewell message to President Barack Obama, and now the rapper has decided to go in on president-elect Donald Trump.

T.I. has previously stated that he refuses to accept that Trump won the election, now the rapper has decided to pen an open letter to our soon-to-be-president, which was published in full on Rolling Stone. In his letter, T.I. lists a handful of important points Trump would benefit from paying attention to.

He writes:

“As I share my thoughts, I want to first say that it’s easy to allow one’s frustration and angst to lead to reckless and harmful rhetoric that can cause irreparable damage,” he begins. “With that said, I want to be responsible, honest and respectful, but in no way apologetic about the rage and resentment that many of US have been suppressing for far too long. In turn, I hope that we can be equally as honest about the prejudice, bias and narrow-mindedness that many of US have felt our nation has been disguising and denying for far too long.”

READ RELATED STORY: Holy Crap! Massive Alligator Just Walks on By as Woman Videotapes (Look!)

He then explains he has an important question for Trump to consider.

“As you transition into your role as the President of the United States, you will undoubtedly be one of the most watched people in the history of the world,” he continues. “So, I can’t help but ask in the midst of our nation’s calamity and discord: What do you want US to see?”

Tip’s lengthy letter also explains certain things that separate Trump from the Black community, with the hope that by addressing the differences, it will spark a healthy dialogue that can unite the people. T.I. later goes on to explain that he is now “past bitter and on my way to better.”

“As we continue to go on together as a nation, I apologize in advance for the friction and hostility that inevitably comes with US feeling years of pain, neglect, resentment and not being heard,” T.I. adds. “I am hopeful that we will not go and repeat the mistakes of the past. I am hopeful that we will all work to right our wrongs and become better men and women and a better nation.”

You can read T.I.’s letter to Donald Trump in full HERE.

Meanwhile, on Monday T.I. slammed Kanye West and Steve Harvey on Instagram for taking meetings with Donald Trump. You can watch the clips HERE and HERE.