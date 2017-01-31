*One of T.I.’s bodyguards was stabbed in the leg during the rapper’s concert Monday night in Canada, reports TMZ.

According to law enforcement sources, T.I.’s bodyguard was stabbed at least three times in one of his calves during Tip’s show at The Venue, in Moncton, New Brunswick.

Cops responded to the call at around 1:20 a.m. about a 23-year-old male who had been stabbed in a fight that broke out while he was guarding a table selling T.I. merchandise.

The bodyguard was transported to a local hospital for minor injuries, and was released later that night, according to TMZ.

Police reportedly spoke with T.I. before the rapper returned to the states.